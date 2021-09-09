Librarian booked for cheating with promise of job in high court

Librarian booked for cheating with promise of job in HC

Gangadhara Swamy, a resident of Raghuvanahalli in South Bengaluru, has filed a cheating case against the librarian, Giridhar Yellappa Nadoni

A librarian at a private educational institution in Wilson Garden is suspected of cheating a 33-year-old man of Rs 5.4 lakh on the pretext of getting him a job in the high court. 

Gangadhara Swamy, a resident of Raghuvanahalli in South Bengaluru, has filed a cheating case against the librarian, Giridhar Yellappa Nadoni. 

In his complaint with the Talaghattapura police, Swamy said Nadoni, an acquaintance, told him there are vacancies for drivers in the high court and he could get him a job. Swamy was interested since it was a government job. 

Swamy paid Nadoni Rs 6.1 lakh between April 20 and August 6, 2019. Although Nadoni told Swamy that he will receive an appointment order in a month, he did not receive it even after a year. Nadoni gave flimsy excuses for the delay. 

When Swamy asked him to return the money, Nadoni returned Rs 64,000 only after the former approached the police. Nadoni gave Swamy a cheque that bounced due to insufficient funds. Since Nadoni did not return the money, Swamy filed a complaint. 

“We have taken up a cheating case against the accused and are carrying out further investigations,” said a police officer. 

