174 migrants board flight of kindness from Bengaluru to Raipur

It was the first flight of their lives for the vast majority of 174 migrant workers, who boarded a chartered IndiGo aircraft (6E 9405) from the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday.

In a few hours, they were in Raipur, completing a humanitarian operation made possible by the alumni and students of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad. NALSAR had also facilitated another chartered flight from the city to Raipur on Thursday, helping 179 migrants, including 29 children.

Dubbed 'NALSAR for Migrant Workers', the initiative has thus far aided 240 such people stuck in various parts of the country reach home through various modes of transport. Their efforts were aided by Rs 20 lakh collected from among themselves and like-minded people.

The NALSAR group spent Rs 16 lakh to arrange the chartered flight, their pick-up/dropoff to the airport, food, water, protective gear and grocery kits. The group collaborated with the Loving Migrant Workers Network and Samerth Charitable Trust for the humanitarian endeavour.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline adhered to all the precautionary measures, including the use of face masks, face shields, gloves and sanitisers on-board. IndiGo chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta said the airline was pleased to be part of the "unique and thoughtful initiative".

Thursday's flight had seen the collaboration of Mercy Mission, ILoveBlr Trust, United Sikhs and Bangalore Media Foundation.

A representative for the 'NALSAR for COVID-19 Migrant Workers Crisis' said: “The precarious situation of migrant workers stranded due to the lockdown has been forcing them to travel long distances, putting their lives at risk. We could not sit idle, and wanted to utilise our social capital in an impactful manner to alleviate their situation.”

The collective, the representative said, “felt that organising flights would honour their desires of long-distance travel while protecting their health and dignity. It is the safest option for travel with reduced travel time and extensive preventive measures.”

As part of the initiative, the workers were provided Rs 1,000 in cash each for immediate relief. The alumni network has also facilitated the travel of nine migrant worker families of 20 adults, and 25 children employed in a brick kiln in Bhilwara district, Rajasthan, to reach Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh.

Stranded with little money and no shelter, water, and basic amenities, they had commenced their journey home on foot.