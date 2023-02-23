1,895 students graduate at CMR University's 7th convocation

A total of 1,895 students graduated at CMR University’s seventh annual convocation on Wednesday. Thirty-two students secured gold medals and 41 students were awarded PhD degrees.

Professor Yong-Kyu Ahn, president of the Korea National Sports University, South Korea, was awarded the Honoris Causa in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the field of sports education and his leadership in promoting sports for social development.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot congratulated the students and the university for its national and international recognition.

“These achievements can be mapped onto the relentless energy of the staff, students, fraternity and leadership of the university working with a singular focus. This is sure to enhance your career path and give you a chance to enthral all those around you with your contribution to the larger community,” he said.

In his convocation address, Hari K Marar, Managing Director and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), advised the students to invest in continuous learning, relationships, health and acquiring varied experiences.

“When you are much older and look back at life, I can assure you that the only things that will count in the end are the relationships and experiences that you have acquired over the years.”

Chairman CMR-GI and former Rajya Sabha MP K C Ramamurthy and Dr Sabitha Ramamurthy, Chancellor of CMR University, were present.