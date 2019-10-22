25 labourers take ill after consuming water at work

At least 25 labourers took ill after consuming water at their workplace in Kumbalgod area.

The workers were rushed to SSNMC Super Specialty Hospital in Rajarajeshwarinagar on Monday afternoon with diarrhoea and complaints of nausea and uneasiness.

Out of them, 25 were admitted with severe diarrhoea and dehydration.

Speaking to DH, Dr Ravikeerthy M, senior consultant, general medicine, said the patients were brought to the hospital after they had water at work in the industrial area. “Some developed nausea immediately,” he said.

All are in the 25-40 age group. “They might be required to stay at the hospital for a day. No one is critical,” he said.

The hospital authorities have informed the police.