3 firemen injured after parked car burst into flames in Bengaluru

Three firemen of the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES) sustained burn injuries in the wee hours of Thursday after a parked car suddenly burst into flames at a house in Manjunatha Nagar of Ittamadu in Southern Bengaluru.

According to sources in the Fire Services Department, the incident happened at around 2:30 am.

The injured firemen have been identified as Harish, Rajashekar and Muthappa.

#JustIn: A parked car in Manjunatha Nagar, Ittamadu burst into flames post midnight & gutted the ground floor of the house completely.3 firemen sustained burn injuries when a cylinder exploded. #Fire #Karnataka @DeccanHerald #Bengaluru @KarFireDept pic.twitter.com/LAKLOzLyAO — Niranjan Kaggere (@nkaggere) November 18, 2021

Officials revealed to DH that the fire may have started from the UPS unit that was kept outside in the parking area. "The spark out of the UPS has burnt the box around it and subsequently engulfed the entire ground floor of the building leaving a sedan and two bikes completely gutted. When our personnel tried to extinguish the fire, the car suddenly burst into flames injuring three firemen. They sustained burn injuries on the face, hands and legs. All of them are stable and being treated at a hospital," explained an official.

Even though the sudden fire burnt the entire ground floor of the building, luckily there were no casualties as all of them were evacuated safely. "There were three people at the house. As the flames engulfed the house from all the sides, they ran up to the terrace and jumped over to the neighbouring building and escaped by breaking and opening the terrace gate. The fire personnel arrived in less than a few minutes since our call. As they were trying to douse the fire, the car suddenly exploded leaving them injured," explained a local resident.

