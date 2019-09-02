5 more pubs shut in Bengaluru for playing loud music

Continuing the crackdown, police raided five more pubs playing music loudly and causing a nuisance. Four of those pubs were in Subramanya Nagar and one in Whitefield.

Police booked the pubs Friday night under Karnataka Police Act. The booked pubs include Toskana Bar and Restaurant, Mainland China and Studio Bar in Orion Mall; Whitefield Social Bar in Phoenix Mall and 3G pub and restaurant at 17th Cross Rajajinagar.

A senior police official said the joints were creating noise pollution, besides causing nuisance to the residents in their neighbourhood.