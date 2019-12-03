63% jump in UK study visas to Indians

Over 30,000 Indian students received a Tier 4 (study) visa for the year ending September 2019, up from almost 19,000 the previous year, UK immigration statistics published on November 28 show.

According to the British Council, this constitutes a 63% increase, which is also “almost four times as fast as the global rate”.

The statistics also show that the UK remains a popular destination for Indian holidaymakers. More than 5,12,000 Indian nationals received visit visas – a 9% increase compared to the previous year. Overall, it is estimated that more than 1-in-5 of all UK visas go to Indian nationals and 90% of Indian applications are successful, above the global average. Indian nationals also accounted for nearly 51% of all Tier 2 visas granted globally – with over 56,000 Indians receiving skilled work visas in the reporting period.

“I am delighted to see that more Indian students are choosing to study in the UK. This reflects the strengths of the UK’s world-class university system,” said Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, the UK’s Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala.