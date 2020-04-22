70% of people from the Northeast are on the verge of starvation

More than half of about two lakh people from the northeastern states who work in Bengaluru are in dire condition as they have lost their jobs due to the lockdown. The North East Welfare Association of Karnataka has said many of them are staring at hunger without salaries, while the promised government aid has also not reached them.

Pointing out that 70% of them are employed in the unorganised sector, association president Vezokho Resu said: “Most work as security personnel, hotel staff, daily wagers, barbers, construction workers and salesmen. They won’t receive their pay for the month of April.” Though volunteers from the association are providing daily ration, it is proving to be very little as those calling out for help has been growing alarmingly daily.

“About 1,000 people in the list are yet to receive the ration. It’ll only grow with increasing joblessness. Most don’t even know who to reach out to for help."

In a statement, the association said it was time to get the issue out in the open and let the government and NGOs know the plight of the northeastern people. "We are not getting support from anyone — the government or NGOs, except for the Sunbird Trust that gave ration, and a few individuals, who made financial contributions,” Resu said. People from all the eight northeastern states have come to Bengaluru to make a living, Resu said, adding that many struggle to meet monthly expenses like house rent, medical expenditure, gas, and EMIs on smaller purchases.

Name-calling too

“Apart from this, our people often face discrimination and are called ‘coronavirus’ and are not allowed to buy groceries. The racism has exacerbated the problem,” he said.

Those from the Northeast can seek help by WhatsApp (9108723370) or phone 8317365687.