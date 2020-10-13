97,000 traffic violation cases in just six days

Umesh R Yadav
  • Oct 13 2020, 01:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 02:12 ist

In an effort to bring back discipline among city motorists after the lockdown, the traffic police have intensified the vigil against violators.

Joint Commissioner of Police B R Ravikanthe Gowda said a drive to catch hold of violators was carried out between October 4 and 10 after police noticed a series of traffic violations. 

In that period, the traffic police booked 97,213 violations and collected Rs 4.02 crore in fine, the highest in the recent past. 

Gowda further added that 50,115 cases concerned riders and their companions failing to wear helmets, which topped the list of violations.

Jumping traffic signals (10,538), no seatbelts (5,364), using mobiles on the move (2,517), disregarding lane discipline (3,293), defective number plates (2,410) and wrong parking (3,887) were among the other top traffic offences.

 

