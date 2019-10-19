A chance to shop for a cause

Community Service of Bengaluru, a city-based charity, is organising a craft and handloom fair at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road, on Saturday.

Proceeds from the ‘CSB Santhe’ would go towards supporting charity organisations like Prerana, Mahila Dakshita Samithi, Makkala Jeevodaya, the Association for the Physically Challenged, the Association for the Mentally Challenged, etc.

With the tagline ‘shop for a cause’, the fair will promote the sale of tables and crafts by rural artisans and entrepreneurs, besides displaying products such as woven baskets, decoupage works, handmade jewellery, bamboo craft and sarees.

The CSB was founded by Mae Barr in 1998 as a small group of women, which kept growing. Over a cup of coffee, the women would knit, embroider, bake and sew. These articles were then sold, with the proceeds going to charity, especially for the welfare of destitute women and mentally and physically challenged children.

For details about the fair, contact Vijayalaksmi Sarathy, president, CBS, at 9986891854 or Sandhya Kunjur, vice-president (newsletters), CSB, at 9738389684 or write to csbcharities@gmail.com.