A day after ban, online classes continue for primary kids

A day after the state government banned online classes for students up to Class 5, the helpline to report those violating the ban has been flooded with complaints.

Operators of the helpline, established by the state department of public instruction, revealed that they received 20 complaints from parents. Even DH received complaints, saying some schools were conducting online classes despite the government’s instructions against it.

A parent who called this reporter said: “Online classes for my daughter are continuing. School authorities are saying they will run the classes until they receive an official order from the education department.”

Another parent said: “We have received a message from the school, saying the online classes will be held for two more days since they have already been scheduled and communicated to the parents. But they said they will discontinue the classes from Monday.”

Based on the complaints, the department has issued oral instructions to the schools to stop online classes immediately.

“We have contacted the schools, asked them to stop online classes, and follow the order. If they continue, a notice will be issued to the schools,” said a department official.

Late on Wednesday evening, the department of primary and secondary education decided to ban online classes for children up to Class 5, including the ones in kindergarten.

The government has constituted an expert committee to decide the screen time for children based on their age and class.

They will also explore other ways to engage children during the crisis situation as schools remain closed.

Fix half-term fee, govt urged

Having brought the issue of online classes to the government’s attention, parents are now urging the government to fix half-year term fees for the 2020-21 academic year, as classes are expected to begin only in August.

A group of parents have launched an online campaign demanding 50% fee waiver since the financial crisis on account of the pandemic has hit many of them hard. They are planning to present a direct submission to the primary education minister.

“It’s high time. We request the government to take a stand at least for this academic year by fixing half fees at private schools, considering the financial dilemma parents are in due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said a parent.

“As per the report, the decision to reopen the schools will be taken only after August 15. Even if they reopen the schools from September 1, most parents will prefer sending their wards after the Dasara vacation. So, our demand is, charge fees only for the months when the schools would function,” reads the post by one of the parents