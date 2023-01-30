‘A trip to a bygone era’: Vehicle enthusiasts celebrate glory of historic vehicles

Excited chatter sprinkled with awe and admiration that was barely audible over the constant clicking of cameras — the atmosphere at ITC Windsor early on Sunday was a sight to behold.

Automobile and bike enthusiasts made their way to the hotel to witness the beginning of the 12th ITC Hotels’ Historic Vehicles Drive, organised by the Federation of Historic Vehicles of India (FHVI).

First-timers joined those that had been to many a drive to celebrate the return of vintage vehicles on the roads, calling it "a trip to a bygone era".

As people awaited the arrival of the chief guest, they admired the glinting vintage vehicles standing in all their glory. A troupe of Veeragase performers from Ramanagara got the crowd tapping and clapping away, as several participants and children danced with them.

Following the theme of ‘Drive to Revive’, the drive was flagged off by Dr M A Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), who himself posed on a motorbike.

The convoy — comprising about 50 vintage cars and 30 motorcycles — began at ITC Windsor and weaved through traffic to drive past several landmarks in the city, stopping briefly outside the Vidhana Soudha and on Cubbon Road to culminate at ITC Gardenia.

Haseeb Khader, the owner of a 1972 VW Bus and a 1962 Austin-Healey Sprite, said that while the upkeep of vintage cars is a task, it doesn’t matter too much to someone who loves them. “We treat them and look after them like they’re our babies,” he said.

Passersby and other commuters couldn't hide their marvel, as many paused at signals to ask the make and model of several vehicles before clicking pictures and zooming away.

Dr Ravi Prakash, president of FHVI, couldn't conceal his excitement. "I feel very happy not only because we were able to revive our connection with the ITC Hotels, but because all our historical vehicle owner friends came and we had a great time," he said.