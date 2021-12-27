Activists demand action against illegal tree felling in RR Nagar

Activists demanded an FIR be registered against the illegal felling of eight trees in BEML 3rd Stage of Rajarajeshwarinagar on Sunday.

The eight trees, including Honge (Indian Beech) and neem, were looked after by the lcoal residents in the area.

Shanta, who used to look after the plants, said the saplings were planted on the roadside about 20 years ago. “Before I realised what was happening, the eight trees had fallen to the ground. I don’t know what to say.”

Activist Joseph Hoover said the forest department has to book an FOC (forest offence case) and the police should register an FIR against the accused. “The person behind the felling claims the road is a site he owns and he had received oral permission. However, it is clear that the trees were cut without getting the necessary approval from the BBMP. Considering the rising pollution in the city, felling of trees is a criminal act.”

Forest officials were unavailable for a comment. However, Hoover said police have promised to take action against the accused.

