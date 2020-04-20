Activists observe fast seeking end to migrants' hunger

Activists observed fast on Sunday seeking urgent measures from the government to address the issues of hunger and helplessness faced by the labourers.

Members from various forums came together under the banner of All India Central Council of Trade Unions and observed the fast in solidarity with migrant workers.

Activist Vinay Sreenivasa, one among the many activists, said all migrant workers need Rs 10,000 as lockdown subsistence, dry rations at the doorstep and a gas refill as well as free transport to go home. "An action plan is needed for their future, to protect their jobs and livelihoods," he said.

The AICCTU stated that helping migrant workers should be a matter of policy. "We want the state to provide ration as a matter of right, not charity. Let's not make people lose dignity by stretching their hand out," it said.

The list of demands released by the central council included wage and job security to all migrants, door delivery of ration, food, gas and also hygienic shelter.

"Form lockdown relief committees in every urban ward and panchayats involving trade unions, peasants, agricultural, rural labour organisations and concerned citizens," it said.

The council also stressed the need to strengthen national rural employment guarantee scheme (NREGS) and an end to police brutalities against migrant workers.