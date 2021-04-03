Advice to youths: Avoid cinemas, pubs, malls

Advice to youths: Avoid cinemas, pubs, malls

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said all indoor and outdoor events should be avoided

Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 03 2021, 01:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 02:20 ist
A medic collects swab sample of students for the COVID-19 test following a surge in coronavirus cases, at NMKRV PU College in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI photo.

With a large number of new Covid-19 cases being reported in the 20-40 age group, the BBMP has appealed to youths to avoid going to cinema theatres, shopping malls, pubs and restaurants.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with resident welfare associations on Friday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said all indoor and outdoor events should be avoided for the time being. 

P Rajendra Cholan, Zonal Commissioner (Bommanahalli), BBMP, said that Bengaluru was reporting more than 3,000 new Covid cases every day. Both positivity and mortality rates are going up, he added, urging citizens to follow government guidelines. 

