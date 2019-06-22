African community flays police drive against overstays

The African community in the city expressed concern over the arrest of 12 Africans on June 15 in an ongoing crackdown against overstaying individuals from that continent.

Police started the crackdown following instructions from the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office). Saturday's action came a week after the arrest of 21 immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa, 11 of whom had expired visas.

North East Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kala Krishnaswamy said all 12 persons in custody had expired visas and two had previous warrants under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985. She said no drugs or contraband were found in the bust.

An international student leader in Bengaluru said absenteeism among Africans was a problem, but believed circumstances forced overstays.

“Sometimes universities or colleges delay issuing bonafide certificates, required for visa renewals. As a result people overstay,” he said.

He requested the police to create a database to understand which nationals are more prone to overstaying or breaking the law. “Africa has 54 countries. Each country has a different culture. Not all Africans are breaking the law in India,” he added.

Okoye Paschal Chukwuebuka, president of the Nigerian community in Bengaluru, said immigrants from other countries were not affected.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Seemanth Kumar Singh said the raids did not constitute a drive. “We have been asked by the FRRO to find individuals who have overstayed their visas. The list is dynamic,” he said.

Charles, an international student leader in Bengaluru, said while the number of African students in Indian universities touched 7,000 in 2015, it fell drastically in the subsequent years.

“Nevertheless, India remains an attractive country for Africans, as it is more developed than many African nations. Quality of education is high and it is cost-effective than US or Europe,” he said.