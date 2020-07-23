After two suicides, KC General Hospital gives dresses without dupatta to patients

After two women hanged themselves by their saris on the windowsills at the restroom of KC General Hospital, authorities are now providing dresses without dupattas to the patients.

They are being shown comedy and spiritual channels to keep their minds off anxieties related to the rapidly spreading Covid-19 infection.

Two patients showed suicidal tendencies during Sunday’s counselling and were immediately put on suicide watch. “Patients on the neighbouring beds will keep a watch on them and nurses will monitor their bathroom breaks. Doctors have given them mild sedatives as opposed to anti-psychotic drugs,” said Dr B R Venkateshaiah, superintendent, KC General.

“Both the women who ended their lives at our hospital previously did it using their sarees. We don’t want a repeat of this. We are not even giving them big towels. We give the women dresses without a dupatta,” he added. Nimhans professor of psychiatry Dr Prabha Chandra said anti-depressants can help only if the patients have clinical signs of depression. “If they are agitated or on the edge, tablets can help. We also see a relationship between sleeplessness and suicidal tendencies.

If the person sleeps well, he/she can avoid negative thoughts at night. So, as long as they are given rationally and with forethought, there’s no problem,” Dr Chandra said.

Dr Chandra said patients with suicidal tendencies are not left alone.

“An eye-to-eye contact is important. Often this phase passes. It comes like a wave and goes away. If a caretaker can help them tide over the 24 hours, then the patient can be saved. Since there are no relatives or family in Covid wards, it is up to the healthcare staff to supervise patients 24/7."