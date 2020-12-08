Ahead of party launch, Rajinikanth meets elder brother in Bengaluru

Ahead of launching his political party in January, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday met his elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao in the city and sought his blessings. With just months to go for the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth announced last week that he would float a political party in January.

Confirming that his superstar brother was in Bengaluru, Rao told mediapersons that Rajinikanth had not visited him since the lockdown. “He arrived in Bengaluru at 8.30 pm on Sunday and stayed in our house. He left on Monday at 5.30 am,” Rao said.

Commenting on Rajinikanth’s political plan, Rao said: “He wants to see everybody live in peace without the boundaries of caste and religion. I am confident that he will succeed in his political career. He has the blessings of the lord.”

Asked which constituency in Tamil Nadu Rajinikanth would choose to contest from in the elections, Rao said the superstar did not discuss politics with him and he is not aware of the choices his brother has made.

“Everything will be known after December 31. If he asks me to campaign for him, I’ll definitely join him,” Rao said.