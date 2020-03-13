Amid virus scare, BBMP prepares the ground for Karaga

As the BBMP decided to go ahead with the annual Karaga festival despite the fear over Covid-19, Mayor Goutham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar on Thursday looked into the preparations for the festivities. The fest is slated to begin from April 8.

Officials visited the Dharmarayaswamy Temple and inspected the surrounding areas before checking preparations along the Karaga procession route. The mayor instructed the officials to clean the areas.

Nagarthapet, Avenue Road, KR Market Roads were inspected and BBMP officials were told to fill potholes. Instructions were given to clear encroachment along footpaths. The mayor said facilities like streetlights should be provided wherever necessary on the Karaga route and CCTV cameras be installed.