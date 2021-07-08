An invisible signboard is tricking motorists into committing traffic offences in Bengaluru

A not-so-prominent signboard has been trapping unsuspecting motorists traversing Siddalingaiah Circle as they take the left and get caught by the waiting policemen.

The signboard is installed by the Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) to inform motorists passing through the Kasturba Road-Vittal Mallya Road intersection that the left near JW Marriott Hotel (while driving from Visvesvaraya Museum towards Vittal Mallya Road) is not free.

But the board stands at the wrong place and is hidden from motorists’ view. So, thousands who drive through the place have confusion about the free left and are promptly caught by the police who book them for jumping the signal.

An entrepreneur who runs a business in the stretch said the BTP catches about 30 to 40 motorists a day between 4 pm and 7 pm.

“The signboard is installed on the main road and those coming from MG Road either can’t see it properly or assume it to be a signboard for the main road users,” explained the businessman. “So, many think it is a free left since it is wide and obstacle-free.”

Employees at business units along the stretch and local residents said the same issue cropped up two years ago at the junction and it was fixed after locals brought it to the authority’s notice.

“But some months ago, the signboard was moved and placed along the main road,” an employee said.

‘Will rectify issue’

However, DCP (Traffic) K M Shantharaju told DH that the BTP had no role in installing the board and it was done by the civil engineers. “We will check and rectify the issue immediately. The signboard will be installed in a prominent place so that it is visible to motorists,” he said.