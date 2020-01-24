Anganwadi workers call off stir after officials’ assurance

Anganwadi workers have called off their protest following an assurance from the officials of the department of women and child development to organise a meeting with the minister to look into their demands.

Shivanna, state secretary of Anganwadi workers’ federation, said even writer Baraguru Ramchandrappa, who participated in the protest, promised to urge the government to look into their demands.

“We submitted a memorandum to IAS officer Rakesh Singh. He has promised to arrange a meeting with Minister for Woman and Child Development Shashikala Jolle,” he said. “We have asked for a minimum wage we need to meet our daily expenses. Besides social security, we have also demanded a pension of Rs 10,000,” said Shivanna.

“Previously, Anganwadi workers were being given a one-time remuneration at the time of retirement. We want this to continue.”

The workers also want LKG and UKG classes to be started in Anganwadi centres.

“The government has begun such classes for children aged between three and six years in its schools. Due to this, very few kids come to the Anganwadis. Instead, the government can train the Anganwadi workers and start classes here,” said Shivanna.