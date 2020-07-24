Applications invited for IIMB's women startup programme

Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore's startup and innovation hub, NSRCEL, has invited applications to its third cohort of the Women Startup Program.

The programme aims to support women entrepreneurs by enabling them to transform their idea into a business venture and enhancing their entrepreneurial and managerial skills.

“Our Women Startup Program plans to create a large pool of women entrepreneurs across the country through active partnerships with other institutions in each state. This will also be our first effort to run a virtual program that would tap into multi-lingual content to reach women entrepreneurs, both in urban and rural areas,” said Prof Venkatesh Panchapagesan, Chairperson, NSRCEL.

Early-stage ideas startups (not more than 12 months' old) will be shortlisted for the first phase. The program will commence with a five-week training through the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) to be offered on Swayam platform.

In the second and third phases, the selected entrepreneurs will undergo a two-month virtual launchpad program followed by a six-month incubation programme designed by NSRCEL and its partner institutes. They will then present their product/prototype and pitch to a screening committee.

On successful completion of the programme, the women entrepreneurs will have access to legal and compliance support extended to all NSRCEL alumni.

To apply, visit https://www.nsrcel.org/ women-startup-program.