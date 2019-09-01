Archbishop of Canterbury to visit city

Archbishop of Canterbury and head of the Anglican Communion Reverend Justin Welby is on a visit to the Church of South India (CSI) from August 31 to September 5 along with his spouse Caroline Welby.

Touring South India on the invitation of Reverend Thomas K Oommen, the moderator of CSI, the Archbishop of Canterbury is scheduled to visit Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana. His visit is encapsulated as a pastoral prayer and pilgrimage, according to a release.

After visiting various places in central Kerala from September 1 to 2, Reverend Welby will arrive in Bengaluru on September 3. In Bengaluru, he will be interacting with an invited audience, comprising young leaders from the IT and BT sectors. He will deliver an academic lecture at the United Theological College on Miller’s Road. Caroline will visit Vishranthi Nilayam, the headquarters of the CSI Women’s Fellowship and the Order of Sisters.

The Karnataka Central Diocese will host a reception in honour of the archbishop. On September 4, the archbishop will be the preacher and celebrant during the holy communion at St Mark’s Cathedral.