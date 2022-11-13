Architecture meet dwells on design, climate change

A two-day architecture conference, that concluded in the Bengaluru on Saturday, focused on architecture and discussions on climate change.

The event, hosted by Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Karnataka Chapter, brought together architects and scholars to celebrate diversity of southern region.

Among the participants was noted Japanese architect Waro Kishi, who has worked in Korea, China, Spain and Italy. He said that many trends are developing and becoming popular in Japan.

During a talk, he stressed the need to specialise in architectural designs: “It is important to develop urban spaces effectively. Society is very complex by nature; it’s crucial to understand the differences between each society.”

He encouraged young architects to travel the world for inspiration and to understand the differences between societies.

During a session, architect Neelam Manjunath, World Ambassador for Bamboo, CEO of CGBMT and owner of Manasaram Architects, said, “Never give up. Develop inner strength that will take you to great heights.”

Peter Rich, Sudhir Reddy, Sandeep Mukherjee, Richard Witt and Elizabeth Belpaire were among the participants.

The event included workshops and exhibitions “This conference showed great versatility to students as many architects brought cultural contexts to the fore. It also gave students an understanding of the use of local materials. This is a new experience,” said Kenneth A, a student at the Nitte School of Architecture, Planning, and Design

The event included other activities, such as flash mobs and book launches.