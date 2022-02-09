Army conducts outreach seminar with academia

An outreach initiative of the Regional Technology Node of Southern Command saw a seminar organised at 515 Army Base Workshop (ABW) on Tuesday at Halasuru with Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS).

Brigadier Alok Jain, Commandant and Managing Director of the 515 ABW, said that the seminar was aimed at strengthening army-academia partnerships to identify projects for joint research in futuristic technologies as well as exposing students to the capabilities of the Indian army and its problem areas which can be bridged with new tech solutions.

The army said that it had an objective to accelerate development and fast-track the induction of indigenous defence or dual-use technologies through collaboration with various research and development organisations, defence industries, MSMEs, startups, academia and innovators across the country.

The army also announced an internship for students in various fields undertaking joint studies or projects with assured availability of all existing facilities.

The RUAS delegation led by Professor Sai Baba, Registrar, was later familiarised with various indigenisation manufacturing capabilities available at the facility.

Major General J V Prasad, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, emphasised that outcomes identified during the seminar must be implemented with due focus to achieve the aim of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

