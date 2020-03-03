Ballari man jumps from flyover, critical

A 52-year-old man remains critical after allegedly jumping from the elevated flyover in Kodigehalli junction on Monday evening.

Police rushed Huccha Reddy, a Ballari native, to Baptist hospital for treatment. Family members said Reddy is mentally disturbed.

Police cited preliminary investigations which indicate that Reddy had been to Tirupati with his family three days ago. He went missing when the family was on its way back. Family members searched for Reddy and informed the local police.

Reddy was walking on the flyover towards Hebbal at 6.30 pm when he jumped to the road below at the Kodigehalli junction. A traffic constable deployed at the junction noticed Reddy jumping and rushed him to the Baptist Hospital with local people’s help.

Kodigehalli police identified Reddy with the documents in his pocket. When contacted by the police, his family members told them that Reddy was mentally disturbed. He goes somewhere telling them that he was going to see his mother.

The family is headed to Bengaluru after learning about the incident. “We suspect he must have jumped after seeing the density of the vehicles. A case has been registered and investigations are on,” police said.