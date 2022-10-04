Ban on liquor in Bengaluru for Dasara

Bengaluru city police have imposed a ban on the sale of liquor in North, East, North-east and Central Bengaluru in view of the Dasara celebrations.
The ban will be in place from 7 am on October 5 (Wednesday) to 12 pm on October 6 (Thursday).
North division
Bengaluru city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy in his order stated that the ban will be imposed in the RT Nagar, JC Nagar, Sanjaynagar and Hebbal police stations limits in the North division.
East division
The ban in the East division will be imposed in the Bharathinagar, Pulakeshinagar, KG Halli, DJ Halli and Shivajinagar police station
jurisdictions.
North-East, Central divisions
In North-East Bengaluru, the sale of liquor is banned in Amruthahalli and Kodigehalli, and in the High Grounds police station limits in Central Bengaluru.
Star hotels and clubs are exempted from the ban. MSIL outlets, wines stores, bars and restaurants, and pubs will be closed during the ban period.
Palanquin processions
According to police, at least 113 palanquins will be taken out in processions in RT Nagar, JC Nagar, Hebbal and DJ Halli on Wednesday, and there is a possibility of more than 60,000 people taking part in the celebrations.
These areas are considered “communally sensitive” and so police are making necessary arrangements to ensure that peace in the locality is not disturbed during the festivities.
