Bangalore Literature Festival gets off on a high note

The two-day Bangalore Literature Festival on December 3 and 4 at Hotel Lalit Ashok played host to a slew of events related to music, art, culture, language, literature and the environment. DH sat through a few sessions and captured the essence of it.

'Regrettable how 'item numbers' have been normalised'

Speaking at a session called 'Har taraf kabootar', screenwriter and director Alankrita Srivastava called for giving women a voice and space in the film industry.

She talked about how films made by female cinematographers gain relatively less popularity. She also spoke about her understanding of the prefix female in the film industry. The main reason is the lack of sufficient women contributing to the industry.

She stressed the importance of representing women in the right channel. "Women are either portrayed as very shy and innocent, as mothers or wicked people. Through these ideas, films are displaying how patriarchy feels," she added.

She lamented how society has normalised concepts such as 'item number' because the industry fails to reflect reality. More women behind the camera can actually make a difference in the industry, she added.