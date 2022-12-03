Bangalore Literature Festival gets off on a high note

Bangalore Literature Festival gets off on a high note

The two-day festival on December 3 and 4 is being held at Hotel Lalit Ashok

Vismaya Vinay
Vismaya Vinay, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 03 2022, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 23:44 ist
Spectators at the Bangalore Literature Festival in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The two-day Bangalore Literature Festival on December 3 and 4 at Hotel Lalit Ashok played host to a slew of events related to music, art, culture, language, literature and the environment. DH sat through a few sessions and captured the essence of it. 

'Regrettable how 'item numbers' have been normalised'

Speaking at a session called 'Har taraf kabootar', screenwriter and director Alankrita Srivastava called for giving women a voice and space in the film industry. 

She talked about how films made by female cinematographers gain relatively less popularity. She also spoke about her understanding of the prefix female in the film industry. The main reason is the lack of sufficient women contributing to the industry. 

She stressed the importance of representing women in the right channel. "Women are either portrayed as very shy and innocent, as mothers or wicked people. Through these ideas, films are displaying how patriarchy feels," she added. 

She lamented how society has normalised concepts such as 'item number' because the industry fails to reflect reality. More women behind the camera can actually make a difference in the industry, she added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Bengaluru Literature Festival

What's Brewing

Gujarat: Rift over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy

Gujarat: Rift over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy

2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling

Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

 