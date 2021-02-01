Bangalore Rural village could be first to name circle after children

A village in Bangalore Rural district has named the circle connecting three of its roads after children in recognition of their support to disadvantaged people during the lockdown.

Chagalatti, which is 23 kilometres away from the city on Hennur and Baglur Road, christened the main intersection ‘Children’s Circle’ to create awareness on children’s rights and child-related laws.

On January 26, the village came together to celebrate the naming ceremony like a festival and cheered Chagalatti’s children.

“Our children were active even during the lockdown. Those in high school conducted tuition classes for children of migrant labourers on the village outskirts.

“This encouraged us to dedicate the circle to them,” said Mayura Munikrishna, a villager.

The recently elected gram panchayat members decided to go a step further and install the UNICEF logo at the circle to represent child rights. “This circle will be dedicated to create awareness about child rights, laws related to children and to encourage activities by children,” said Shilpa Anil, Chagalatti gram panchayat member.

Children in the village are thrilled that the circle is dedicated to them. “Many of us would meet here while on our way to the library in the evening,” one of them said. “We can’t believe that the circle is named for us.”

Child rights activists described it as a unique initiative and probably the first in the world. “We have researched about it. To our knowledge, this is the first time a village circle is named as Children’s Circle,” child rights activist Nagasimha G Rao said, hailing the idea innovative and interesting.

Several firsts in this village

Rao said the village had many firsts to its name even in the past. “There is a children’s library in this village, which is used by children from around 11 villages to borrow and read books. The Children’s Club here has 200 active members of different ages,” he said.

Activists urged the government to take Chagalatti’s example and replicate a child-friendly atmosphere in villages across the state to protect the rights and interests of children.