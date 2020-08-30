BU invites applications for guest faculty

Bangalore University invites applications for guest faculty

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 30 2020, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 00:56 ist
Bangalore University. DH PHOTO/S K DINESH

Bangalore University (BU) has invited applications for full-/part-time guest faculty for its postgraduate departments and the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) for the 2020-21 academic year. 

Candidates eligible as per the UGC/AICTE criteria should submit their applications along with their marks cards and other relevant documents to the chairperson/director/co-ordinator of the respective departments by September 5. 

For more information and details, visit www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in. 

Bangalore University
Bengaluru

