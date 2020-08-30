Bangalore University invites applications for guest faculty

Bangalore University (BU) has invited applications for full-/part-time guest faculty for its postgraduate departments and the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) for the 2020-21 academic year.

Candidates eligible as per the UGC/AICTE criteria should submit their applications along with their marks cards and other relevant documents to the chairperson/director/co-ordinator of the respective departments by September 5.

For more information and details, visit www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.