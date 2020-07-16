BBMP chief rejects proposal for separate hospital for civic officials

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar has rejected a proposal from the Palike officers and employees association to reserve a hospital for civic officials and employees testing positive for Covid-19.

Turning down the proposal, Kumar said all BBMP employees and officials will be given a bed at designated hospitals. Officials of other departments are also working in the frontline to fight Covid-19 and everyone must be treated equally, the commissioner said.

While two revenue officials — Nataraj (55) from Yelahanka and Thimmaiah (54) from Chamarajpet — succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday, Mahalakshmipuram division executive engineer R Vishwanath (52) and the revenue officer of Chamarajpet division Shailesh (54) died on Wednesday.

Association president A Amruthraj said the commissioner assured them that he will order all officers to provide beds for BBMP staff if any of them test positive.

The commissioner also sanctioned vehicles to 66 health inspectors who take bodies to burial grounds and crematoriums from hospitals. The inspectors did not have vehicles till now.

Amruthraj said the employees have dropped the plan to go on mass leave since the commissioner had responded to their request and considering the difficulty of the situation. The association also did not want to demand much from the BBMP, he added.