BBMP, cops to meet over seized vehicles

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Thursday inspected the Bingipura landfill where a parking yard of vehicles seized by the Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) will be developed shortly.

"A meeting will be held with BTP soon to discuss the issue of parking of seized and unclaimed vehicles in the city at the ongoing levelling of the Bingipura landfill," she said.

She further said: "Currently, the levelling of the landfill surface is almost nearing completion. The details will be collected by BTP about the seized vehicles that are parked in front of the police stations in the city," she said.

The BBMP had been instructed by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to hand over a site to BTP to make space for the seized vehicles, for which the Palike identified the land in Bingipura near Anekal taluk.

"A kilometre-long compound has already been constructed and the levelling of the ground is completed by 90%. Thus, only fencing and construction of a 400-m compound wall is pending and that will be completed within a month. The work is being taken up at a cost of RS 4.50 crore under the mayor's funds," she said.