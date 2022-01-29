BBMP facilitates Moderna Covid vaccine for French nationals

The health department has directed the BBMP to recognise a dedicated vaccination centre at Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road for the city’s French nationals to get the ‘Moderna’ Covid jabs.

Department officials told DH that the decision to facilitate Covid vaccination for French nationals and their dependents in the city follows an email from the Government of India on Thursday based on a special request reportedly made by the French embassy in India.

Subject to certain conditions, National Health Mission Director Dr Arundhati asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to allow vaccination using the Moderna vaccines.

Sources close to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar revealed that the embassy had made a request to vaccinate French nationals with Moderna as per their government’s decision. “Accordingly, as per the Centre’s directive, we arranged for it in Bengaluru with certain conditions,” an official clarified.

As per the directive, a copy of which is with DH, the French embassy will get the required doses of Moderna vaccine and only request for a vaccination site with clinical facilities.

Acknowledging the directive, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said embassies and consulates are using diplomatic channels and are approaching the state governments directly. “So, such camps are being facilitated as per their request,” he said.

As per the order, French embassy staff (expatriate and locally engaged), their spouses (regardless of the nationality) and children aged 12 to 17 years, and French citizens aged 18 and above and residing in India and their spouses and children are allowed to be vaccinated with Moderna.

Similarly, the directive said: “Booster doses of staff and vaccination for their children cannot be organised through the Co-WIN portal and all vaccinations are to be recorded offline.”

Currently, Moderna vaccines are not available in India, even though the company had shown interest in the production of vaccines in India.

Check out latest DH videos here