BBMP reaches out to students for eco-friendly Ganesha

In an effort towards an eco-friendly Ganesh festival in August–September across the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set its eyes on the student community.

Targetting students who take part in the festivities in large numbers, mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Thursday held a meeting with principals of various schools in Bengaluru South region.

Explaining the ill-effects of using Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Gangambike said: “We are witness to what has happened to our waterbodies. We have about 156 lakes within the BBMP limits. Even if you immerse idols in one lake, the toxic will spread to all the lakes in due course of time as they are linked to each other. As many of you will be part of youth associations, ensure that only eco-friendly idols are worshipped.”

The mayor also urged the principals to educate children not to waste water, both at the school and homes.

The BBMP also plans to hold mega rallies in various parts of the city to sensitise people on using Ganesha idols made of mud.