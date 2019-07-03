BBMP vows to act against plastic makers

The failure of them to enforce a total plastic ban is largely due to its inability to prevent the bags from entering the city from the outskirts and from other states. That, at least, is what the civic body officials are claiming.

Despite the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) raiding and closing plastic manufacturing units in the outskirts, no major impact has been felt in the city.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said they would write to the district administration to take action. If that fails to produce the result, they would interfere, they added.

On Tuesday, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun decided to issue notices to plastic-making units. Sources said the KSPCB had issued notices to eight to 10 units, shutting down two of them in Kumbalgodu.

“The BBMP is doing its best to create awareness about plastic use and its ill-effects. The civic body will also impose fines on citizens using plastic carry bags, including the vegetable and other street vendors,” said Justice Subhash Adi, Chairman, National Green Tribunal-State Level Committee.

Meanwhile, a Kannada audio in a female voice urging people to say “no” to plastic has been doing the rounds on social media. The audio has been created by BBMP and circulated for public consumption.

“The government has banned the use and sale of plastic carry bags,” says the audio. “But petty shops, street vendors and pushcarts are still selling plastic bags to their customers.”

“Any citizen found with a plastic carry bag, or if the street vendor or a pushcart owner uses plastic, heavy fines would be imposed,” the audio warns.