BCU to reopen century-old life sciences dept

Bengaluru Central University (BCU) is all set to reopen a century-old department that had gone to Bangalore University (BU) as part of the trifurcation of the city’s premier varsity two years ago.

The Department of Life Sciences was started in the famed stone building of the Central College in 1919. When BU was divided to create three universities in 2017, the department went to the parent varsity and moved to the Jnanabharathi campus.

The BCU has now decided to restart the department by introducing postgraduate courses in Plant and Animal Science.

As per the information available from the university, the department will be officially launched on September 12. Prof S Japhet, the vice-chancellor of the BCU, said: “Keeping in mind that this is the centenary year of the department, we are going to restart the courses this academic year. The department will be set up in the same stone building.”

The university has constituted the Central College Botany Alumni Charitable Trust under Prof C Kameshwara Rao and created a corpus of Rs 2.51 lakh.

It will utilise the interest of this money to organise lectures.