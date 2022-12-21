Be courteous to New Year's revellers: Bengaluru police chief tells cops

Bengaluru City police chief C H Pratap Reddy has issued guidelines on safety measures to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations in the city.

In a circular, he detailed guidelines for all deputy commissioners of police and police stations. He asked police to take strict measures but behave courteously with the public when they are in an inebriated state.

Reddy asked the policemen to act strictly against eve-teasers and mischief-mongers and arrest them immediately if they come across any such incidents. Intensify patrolling in CBD areas like Brigade Road, MG Road and Church Street, install CCTV cameras and ensure illumination of streets.

Policemen should also be in touch with Bescom officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply, especially in areas where large numbers of people gather for celebrations.

Reddy asked his men to set up checkpoints (barricades) and conduct random checks of vehicles and ensure no vehicles are parked in no parking zones in the CBD. He also asked to close all flyovers on December 31. All men should be in full uniform, except intelligence staff, and armed during security duty.

Policemen deployed for work at a designated point should not leave the place, keep watch on anti-social elements and observe the movement of people who oppose the celebrations.