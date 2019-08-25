Begur residents protest as BWSSB skips civic event

Angered by the prolonged apathy of the BWSSB in completing works in the ward, residents of Begur, led by the local corporator, will stage a protest at the civic body’s office on Monday.

The people of Begur are awaiting Cauvery water in the ward for the past two years. But now, it looks like the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board isn’t planning to finish the task anytime soon. Residents claim the BWSSB is frequently digging up the roads to lay water pipelines, but are not restoring the roads thereafter. The unending work has exasperated the residents as the dug out roads are kicking up dust and causing traffic disruption.

Residents of SNN Raj Serenity Apartments in Begur, including the representatives of other resident welfare associations (RWAs), who were part of the Janaspandana programme organised by Deccan Herald on Saturday, were enraged by the absence of BWSSB officials at the event.

They said skipping such events organised to address civic issues has become the norm at BWSSB. “The civic body never attends events organised by media houses to address Begur’s issues. Exactly a year ago, another media house held a similar programme, but the BWSSB officials did not show up,” said a resident.

Local corporator

M Anjinappa, meanwhile, asked the residents to accompany him to the BWSSB office on Monday. “The BWSSB has not set any deadline to the works it started more than a year ago. As they are escaping from such events organised for residents, I think we should go and speak to the chairman directly,” he said.

The residents have staged several protests in the past one year to draw the attention of the authorities for arranging good roads and Cauvery water, but in vain.

“We are carrying out the works at a fast pace. But in some stretches, the work is delayed as we need to deal with the rocks underground. The drilling takes a lot of time, at times months,” a BWSSB official said. “We have given Rs 82 crore to the BBMP for restoration works. It is up to them now,” he added.