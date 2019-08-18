Bembala, an asylum for domestic abuse victims

Until six months ago, Saritha (name changed) used to be terrified when her husband arrived home. Often drunk, he would beat her and the children for no reason.

Well, things are not the same now. Saritha is able to confront her drunkard husband after she came in touch with Bembala.

Bembala (meaning support in Kannada) is a community-led voluntary initiative of Whitefield Rising, started almost a year ago, to help women and children who are survivours of abuse and violence.

Saritha came to know about the group from someone at the school her children attend. “Until Bembala came to my support, there was nobody to stand by me or my children. The volunteers held counselling sessions for me and my husband. I was scared to go to the police. They accompanied me. Now, my husband is scared to harass us as the police and volunteers are involved. I hope my husband will completely change one day,” she said.

Bembala operates out of a room in Vaidehi Hospital, from 11 am to 3 pm on weekdays and from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on Saturdays. They conduct sessions for women (domestic workers) about abuse and how to overcome it, in various apartment communities, schools and institutions.

Firstly, Bembala befriends the survivour, who approaches them and then refer her to further help through the network. Based on their needs, a survivour will be accompanied to the police station, NGOs, hospitals, and medico-legal experts. The service is confidential and free.

Bembala has also helped minor girls who became pregnant and were abandoned by parents, through successful reconciliations. Likewise, as many as 50 women and children, who are survivours of abuse and violence, have found relief.

According to the volunteers, a lot of women had approached them, asking what they could do when faced with abuse and violence, even before Bembala came to be.

“Most victims belonged to the middle class or were below the poverty line. We noticed a sense of helplessness in their lives. As many individuals approached Whitefield Rising after suffering sexual and emotional abuse, we thought we should start an initiative exclusively for the vulnerable,” said one of the 25 trained volunteers.

Bembala’s beginnings

The group started off with a workshop for police officials in Whitefield, where they discussed active listening — about how they should respond to vulnerable women who approach them.

Bembala volunteers have been trained about the ills of patriarchy, the violence and abuse inflicted on women and children in various social circumstances, so that they can empathise better with an abused woman or a traumatised child.