Bengaluru airport open to cyclists on Sundays

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will now be open to cyclists every Sunday between 6 am and 9.30 am.

A dedicated cycle parking facility will be available near The Quad at the KIA terminal to help cyclists enjoy the space while their bikes are monitored by BIAL’s security systems.

Bengaluru’s Bicycle Mayor Sathya Sankaran and the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) officially announced the initiative on Wednesday.

Historically, the movement of cyclists at the KIA campus was restricted due to safety concerns. “Having improved its road infrastructure, the airport will now welcome cyclists. We believe that this initiative will encourage more people to take up cycling,” said a BIAL spokesperson.

However, all cyclists will be required to follow safety guidelines during the time they spend at the airport.

Sathya Sankaran said: “As cyclists, we are always on the lookout for places that are both safe and picturesque in which we can ride. It has been our long-standing desire to be able to ride at the KIA, with its paved roads and beautiful landscapes. The cycling community looks forward to enjoying this opportunity.