Bengaluru-based PPE manufacturer to donate kits to hospitals

  • Aug 26 2020, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 02:21 ist
A group of three companies has come together to provide 30,000 free PPE kits to cash-strapped hospitals across several states, including Karnataka. 

The move is the initiative by a Bengaluru-based health product manufacturing firm, which already supplies PPE kits to the government. 

Naushik Kabra of the Bengaluru-based hazmat-manufacturing firm Simpak said the initiative was driven by the need to make up for a shortfall of PPE kits, especially in rural parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, although the programme also intends to supply kits to medicos in New Delhi and Kolkata.

Collectively, the group, which also includes a tech firm and a software company, has raised Rs 35 lakh, but said that additional funding is required. Kabra explained that it costs about Rs 390 to manufacture each kit, which is FDA-approved. “We reduced all profit margins to bring them down to Rs 450. Pricing across these 30,000 units would require funding of about Rs 1 crore,” he said, adding that the kits would also include N95 masks.

He said the plan was to outfit smaller medical centres (including clinics) with 15 to 20 kits per day, while larger hospitals would be given 200 to 300 kits a day.

