Bengaluru celebrates Holi with zeal

Bengaluru celebrates Holi with zeal

In almost all the streets of Bengaluru, school and college students were seen singing songs and splashing colours

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 19 2022, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 03:11 ist
For the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, Bengalureans celebratedHoli on Friday. Credit: DH Photo/M S Manjunath

After two years of Covid-induced restrictions, the festival of colours returned to the city with zeal as the elderly and children alike soaked themselves in colours on Friday.

With Covid protocols gone, star hotels organised a Holi bash and dance events as part of the celebrations. Tickets to the events were sold a week earlier. Youngsters and couples danced to Sandalwood and Bollywood tunes splashing colours on each other.

Citizens in apartment buildings sprayed coloured powder and water on each other, welcoming spring. In almost all the streets of Bengaluru, school and college students were seen singing songs and splashing colours. Employees of several companies also marked the festival by smearing colours on each other.

Celebrations were prominent in Church Street, Chamarajpet, Seshadripuram, Gandhinagar, and VV Puram.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Bengaluru
Holi

What's Brewing

Tracking the trail of Kali's elusive beast

Tracking the trail of Kali's elusive beast

Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks

Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks

Never too late for 'transformational' climate action

Never too late for 'transformational' climate action

Dalai Lama makes 1st public appearance after over 2 yrs

Dalai Lama makes 1st public appearance after over 2 yrs

The case for a menstrual leave policy

The case for a menstrual leave policy

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

 