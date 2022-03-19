Bengaluru celebrates Holi with zeal

After two years of Covid-induced restrictions, the festival of colours returned to the city with zeal as the elderly and children alike soaked themselves in colours on Friday.

With Covid protocols gone, star hotels organised a Holi bash and dance events as part of the celebrations. Tickets to the events were sold a week earlier. Youngsters and couples danced to Sandalwood and Bollywood tunes splashing colours on each other.

Citizens in apartment buildings sprayed coloured powder and water on each other, welcoming spring. In almost all the streets of Bengaluru, school and college students were seen singing songs and splashing colours. Employees of several companies also marked the festival by smearing colours on each other.

Celebrations were prominent in Church Street, Chamarajpet, Seshadripuram, Gandhinagar, and VV Puram.

