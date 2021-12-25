Bengaluru churches decked up to welcome Christmas

Market areas got busy in the past one week as people began buying decorative materials days ahead of the festival

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 25 2021, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 02:35 ist
Fr Martin Kumar places infant Jesus in the crib at St Mary’s Basilica in Shivajinagar on Christmas eve. Credit: DH Photo/M S Manjunath

Churches across the city were decked with colourful lighting, nativity sets and ornamental trees on Friday evening to welcome Christmas.

Prominent churches like Shivajinagar’s St Mary’s Basilica, Frazer Town’s St Francis Xavier Cathedral, St Patrick’s Church on Brigade Road, St Mark’s Cathedral, Chamarajpet’s St Jospeh’s Church and St John’s Church have been preparing for the occasion for several days.

On Primrose Road, the Mar Thoma Syrian Church has used only recyclable material for its 25-foot Christmas free to ensure the celebrations take place with zero waste and to highlight the importance of eco-friendly measures.

Along with Christmas mass, the community is set for special prayers throughout Saturday.

Market areas got busy in the past one week as people began buying decorative materials days ahead of the festival. Several malls have set up Christmas trees and other decorations to lure visitors.

Bengaluru
church
Christmas

