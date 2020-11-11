Bengaluru colleges gear up to open doors for students after 8 months

Just a day after the SOP was issued by the department of collegiate education for reopening of classes for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from November 17, the higher education institutions in Bengaluru have started preparations.

The colleges and universities are sending email communications to all students informing them about the re-opening dates and also about the choice of both online and offline classes available. Interestingly some institutions are strengthening CCTVs to monitor crowd gathering on the campus.

Dr Shashidhar Muniyappa, Chief Executive Director Sri Venkateshwara College of Engineering Bengaluru said, “In addition to the government rules, we have put in our own rules to ensure the safety of students, Covid RT-PCR test is mandatory for all the staff and students for offline classes, The Digital Monitoring through advanced CCTV camera will be done on campus which could also detect crowding and alert the college. Anyone entering the campus has mandatorily wear Face Mask, visor and hand Gloves.”

“We understand the safety of students is of utmost importance. Besides the mandatory rules, we have created a Bubble system for all offline classes. The system ensures that there are no large group gathering in a classroom. Small bubbles of 5-10 students will be engaged,” said Praveen Nandakumar Co-chairman Bangalore School of Design.

Meanwhile colleges are giving the ‘out-station’ students an option based on their comfort. “We also believe undergraduate students understand the seriousness of Covid and follow all necessary precautions. We are also assuring students who opt to continue online learning will be given unlimited access to the faculty and engage in academic clarification beyond the scheduled class hours. We are explaining to every student in understanding the module,” says the principal of another private college.

“Considering safety of students and current pandemic situation we have taken several steps to cope with the academic needs of students, Virtual lab sessions are also conducted through LMS for outstation students and the students are attending online classes. Internal tests are also conducted online. Interactive assessments are conducted by allotting only 30 students per staff, said Dr Suresh L, principal, Cambridge Institute of Technology,