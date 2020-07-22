Bengaluru cop tests coronavirus positive posthumously

Bengaluru cop tests coronavirus positive posthumously

  Jul 22 2020
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 02:09 ist
A 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, two days after his death. 

Doctors at St John's hospital collected the swab samples, and the result came back positive. 

The ASI had been living with his family at the CAR (South) quarters in Adugodi. On Sunday evening, he fell unconscious and collapsed in his house. His family immediately rushed him to St John's hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The ASI was deployed for Covid work until he was sent on leave, a senior police officer said. His family members were quarantined and tested. 

