Bengaluru cops rapped for using 'excessive force' as lockdown comes into effect

The police came in for severe criticism for coming down heavily on the common man on Monday while enforcing the lockdown while the summary ban on vehicles forced many people to walk kilometres to get access to essentials, including medicines.

The police were seen beating up people who were out to buy medicines, grocery or milk. While many in Bengaluru questioned the use of force in towns and cities, farmers in rural areas, struggling to sell perishables in the small window of opportunity, saw their vehicles being seized and getting beaten up.

Praveen Gowda of Yelahanka said he had a very bad stomach problem but was forced to walk for more than a kilometre to the ATM and visit a medical shop. “I have elderly parents in Mandya. I am worried who will help them in case of emergency. My friends live in the city and can’t reach them because of rules which are blind to our suffering,” he said.

Video clips of the police using excessive force went viral on social media, with many questioning the rationale of "brutalising" the common man "and sparing politicians who hold rallies".

In case of any issue regarding travel to the place of work or carrying out permitted activities during the lockdown, DCP Intelligence Shri. Santhosh Babu, IPS, may be contacted on 080-22942354. (2/2) — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) May 10, 2021

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant took note of the issue. “Contrary to videos on social media, @BlrCityPolice has been strictly advised to only take action strictly as per law."