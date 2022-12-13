Bengaluru eateries allowed to open till 3:30 am for FIFA World Cup semi-finals

Here is some good news for football lovers. The Bengaluru City Police have given permission to keep all the eateries open till 3.30 am on December 14 and December 15 (Thursday and Friday) for the FIFA World Cup semi-final matches.

The police have given permission based on the request made by the Federation of Clubs of Karnataka. Only eateries can be opened till 3.30 am, the liquor outlets including restaurants, pubs serving them have to close their business according to the standard time under license condition.

Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao, additional commissioner of police (Administration) the eateries have to follow the guidelines of Excise Department and noise pollution during the extended hours.

If any found violating the Excise department guidelines for selling or serving liquor or violating noise pollution guidelines and if any eateries are found to be functioning after 3.30 am till 6 am they will be dealt according to the law. The proceedings will not apply to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Railway stations and bus stands.

Sources said that the Federation of Clubs of Karnataka had approached police seeking permission to extend the timing of eateries from 1 am to 3.30 am. The football lovers now may hang around with their friends in hotels, restaurants, clubs and can enjoy watching the semi-finals.