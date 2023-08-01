Bengaluru first Asian city to host World Coffee Conference  

Bengaluru will host the fifth edition of the World Coffee Conference (WCC) between September 25 and 28, becoming the first Asian city to get the privilege.

The conference is organised by the International Coffee Organisation (ICO), in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Government of Karnataka, and the coffee industry.

After unveiling the logo and the theme for WCC 2023, Selvakumar, principal secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Karnataka, said the state has tremendous potential to generate employment in the sector.

“There is tremendous opportunity for investments across the coffee value chain. This in turn leads to increased employment opportunities for our talent from farms to cafes. Therefore, we are privileged to host the conference,” he said.

The theme for WCC 2023 is ‘Sustainability through Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture’ and tennis player Rohan Bopanna will be the brand ambassador.

KG Jagadeesha, CEO and secretary, Coffee Board of India, said, “WCC will bring immense benefits to coffee farmers in India.”

“By promoting the coffee of India on the global stage, the event will create new opportunities and markets for these farmers. The conference will feature global speakers addressing pressing issues related to circular economy and regenerative agriculture,” he said.

ICO member country representatives, coffee growers, coffee roasters, coffee curers, farm-to-cup industry, policymakers, start-ups, and students can participate in the event.