Bengaluru Govt Science College will now be Nrupathunga varsity

The iconic Government Science College in the city will now be elevated to the status of a university and will be renamed as ‘Nrupathunga University’.

A decision to this effect was taken in the Cabinet on Friday, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said.

“The Government Science College on the Central College premises will now be recognised as a university,” the minister said.

The college, the brainchild of erstwhile Mysore king Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, was set up in 1921. At present, the Government Science College functions under Bengaluru Central University.

Bengaluru City University

Meanwhile, the government has also taken a decision to rename Bengaluru Central University as Bengaluru City University.

“There is another central university functioning under the Union ministry. To avoid confusion, we decided to rename the university,” Madhuswamy added.

Only KSOU to offer distance courses

In a significant move, the Cabinet has decided to limit distance education courses to those offered by the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru.

No other university, in the state other than KSOU, can offer distance education courses from now on, Minister Madhuswamy said.

Offering distance education courses in other places were unnecessary digression of attention for universities. Hence, the government has decided to limit it only to KSOU, he said.