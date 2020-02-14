Bengaluru Green Line: Brace for disruption

DHNS
  Feb 14 2020
Representative image.

 Metro train services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli will be disrupted on Sunday (February 16) as authorities will take up electrical work for powering the extended stretch of the line.

In a release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) chief public relations officer B L Yashavanth Chavan stated that the disruption was necessitated by the work on drawing 33 kV power cables from Yelachenahalli sub-station to power the Phase 2 extension line to Anjanapura.
“For this work, metro train services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli on the Green Line will remain suspended on February 16 (Sunday). However, metro train services will be available between Nagasandra and RV Road stations,” the release stated.

The official at the BMRCL added that regular services on the Green Line covering the full stretch between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli

